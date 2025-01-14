Juventus take on Atalanta tonight in a must-win match, with pundit Massimo Orlando insisting that victory is their only acceptable outcome.

The Bianconeri boast some of the finest players in Serie A, yet their performances this season have been largely underwhelming. Fans are increasingly concerned about their form, particularly after disappointing results in their final two games of 2025. Juventus suffered a loss to AC Milan and were held to a draw by Torino, leaving supporters frustrated and worried about the trajectory of their campaign.

Expectations were high for a much-improved second half of the season, but so far, the team has failed to show signs of significant progress. With the January transfer window open, Juventus are reportedly working to strengthen their squad. However, even with the current group of players, many feel the team is capable of delivering far better performances.

Speaking to Tuttomercatoweb, Massimo Orlando voiced his concerns about the potential fallout from another poor result, particularly if Juventus lose to Atalanta. He stressed that the pressure on the team and manager Thiago Motta could become unbearable in such a scenario.

“Now you’re going to Bergamo, and if you lose? The panic becomes unmanageable, for the fans and for Motta himself, who I see is more insecure even in his statements. You can’t say that Juve didn’t have ambitions for the Scudetto, after that type of transfer market,” Orlando remarked.

Atalanta, currently one of the stronger sides in Serie A, represents a significant challenge for Juventus. The Bergamo-based team is far superior to Torino, meaning this match will be an even tougher test for the Bianconeri. However, Juventus have the quality within their squad to rise to the occasion and deliver a strong performance.

This fixture is critical not just for restoring confidence among the players and fans, but also for keeping Juventus within touching distance of their season’s objectives. If the team can channel their collective talent and focus, they stand a good chance of securing the victory they so desperately need.