Federico Chiesa is not back at Juventus for the pre-season training camp after representing Italy at Euro 2024, leaving the attacker’s future uncertain.

Chiesa is one of Juventus’s big-name stars, but that seems to be just on paper; he is no longer an untouchable player at the club.

With a year left on his contract, Juve looks more interested in offloading him than offering him a contract extension.

The Bianconeri are fed up with his poor fitness record and his hesitation to sign the contract they offered him.

Is Chiesa a good fit for Juventus? Former goalkeeper Simone Braglia was asked this question and suggested the attacker would be better off playing for another club.

He said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“As for the future at the national level, I think he is an element that can still give a lot. He needs to find an environment that gives him confidence. A person who has confidence in the environment gives the best of himself. And professionalism has little to do with it. Where would I see him best? Not at Juve, if there is no unity of purpose in the environment. If he doesn’t feel the confidence, I would recommend any other club, whether it’s Naples or Rome”.

Juve FC Says

Chiesa has had his chance to do well on our team, but he has failed to take it, and the attacker probably has to leave us now.

We have been busy strengthening the team with players whom we believe will do well under Thiago Motta and we might not miss Chiesa if he leaves.