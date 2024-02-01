Juventus is enhancing their squad with the acquisition of Carlos Alcaraz in the current transfer window. The midfielder joins on loan from Southampton for the remainder of the season, aiming to make a positive impact and potentially secure a permanent move.

Throughout much of this season, it has been evident that Juventus needed reinforcement in the midfield, particularly after losing players like Paul Pogba and Nicolo Fagioli temporarily. Despite this need, the club delayed in securing a new midfielder, initially relying on Fabio Miretti and Kenan Yildiz.

The addition of Alcaraz now provides Max Allegri with improved options in the midfield, and due to his regular playing time at his previous club, he becomes an immediate option for the Bianconeri.

However, pundit Fabrizio Ponciroli suggests that Alcaraz’s presence in the team might hinder the growth of Fabio Miretti, another young talent in the Juventus squad.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“In perspective, it’s a good shot for the future. also because we are talking about a right of redemption and not an obligation. However, I am not thrilled by the idea that the consequences of his arrival will most likely fall on Miretti, who will see his space reduced, when instead I think that in a moment of difficulty like the one he is experiencing, he should be supported.”

Juve FC Says

Miretti has to prove his worth and show he can beat the competition for his place on the team.

If he had shown he was good enough, we probably wouldn’t have signed anyone else.