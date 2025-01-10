Juventus are currently locked in a contract standoff with Dusan Vlahovic, with time running out to secure the Serbian striker on a new deal. Known for his significant contributions to the Bianconeri, Vlahovic has established himself as one of the team’s top performers. However, the negotiations have hit a stumbling block due to the player’s reluctance to accept a reduced salary, which is a key condition for Juventus to offer him a contract extension.

This impasse has created a situation reminiscent of the club’s dealings with Federico Chiesa. Juventus risk facing embarrassment if they are forced to sell Vlahovic at a lower price during the summer transfer window. The striker, widely regarded as one of the finest in the league, has expressed a desire to remain at the club. However, he appears unwilling to make all the compromises needed to finalise the agreement. Instead, Vlahovic is reportedly biding his time, waiting for Juventus to present a more attractive offer that meets his expectations.

The contract standoff has not gone unnoticed in the Italian media, with speculation swirling about Vlahovic’s future. Juventus are keen to resolve the situation as soon as possible to avoid further uncertainty. Amid the speculation, pundit Giuseppe Di Stefano has suggested that AC Milan might enter the picture as potential suitors for Vlahovic. Speaking to Tuttojuve, Di Stefano said:

“It’s not a purchase or a negotiation, but Vlahovic’s contract will expire in 2026 and Milan needs a striker. I’m convinced that the club is starting to open its eyes to the opportunities and occasions that could open up.”

While AC Milan’s reported interest could intensify the situation, Juventus remain confident in their ability to retain Vlahovic. The club believes that Milan lack the financial power to outbid them, particularly for a player of Vlahovic’s calibre. This could work in Juventus’ favour as they navigate the complexities of the negotiation. However, with the clock ticking, Juventus will need to act decisively to secure the striker’s future and avoid the risk of losing a player who has become a key part of their squad.