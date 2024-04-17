Juventus manager Max Allegri has emerged as one of the contenders for the Napoli managerial position after this season.

Allegri’s tenure at the Allianz Stadium has been marred by struggles, leading to speculation that Juventus will part ways with him after this term.

While the club has remained ambiguous about his future, the lack of improvement in on-field results suggests Allegri’s departure is imminent.

Despite his efforts to rejuvenate the team’s performance, Allegri appears resigned to leaving the Allianz Stadium at the end of the season.

Juventus seems receptive to his departure, with Napoli emerging as a potential destination. Journalist Simone Braglia has outlined reasons why Allegri could be a suitable fit for the Napoli managerial role.

The pundit said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“Allegri is the perfect coach for Naples. Because temperamentally he is someone who could get along with the ADL, one of the few who could find a agreement with the president. He is more corporate, he is the only one who could get along with ADL”.

Juve FC Says

Allegri is a good manager, but his second spell has been poor on our bench, so it will not be a surprise if he moves to Napoli and does a good job.