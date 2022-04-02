Pundit tips Inter & Juve stars to make the difference in Derby D’Italia

Juventus will play host to Inter Milan in Sunday’s big match, and Massimo Mauro has tipped Denzel Dumfries and Paulo Dybala to be key in their sides’ efforts.

The Old Lady will have home advantage this weekend, and will be defending an unbeaten league record from 2022 thus far, but they will also know that their only loss came to Inter in the Supercoppa Italiana earlier in the year.

The Nerazzurri’s form has waivered in recent months however, dropping from title-certainties to potentially dropping to fourth in the table with a loss in Turin, and the form has to be heavily in favour of the Black & White.

While Mauro is expecting a complex match, it is Dumfries and Dybala who he tips as those who could tip the match in their side’s favour come Sunday.

“Juve-Inter? One thing to specify is that the level of this challenge is lower than the great matches of the past: also only ten years ago the technical level of our championship was higher,” Mauro told La Gazzetta (via TuttoJuve). “Today there are less spaces, but also less technique, less speed, less rhythm. Having said that, the Stadium will be full and will once again be a factor, Juve will continue to wait, Inter will try to take the field: a complex match.

Who am I aiming for? At Inter I like Dumfries , a humble player: he takes advantage of his best quality which is running and starts 30 times a game without the ball. In Juve, on the other hand, I expect an even more motivated Dybala , if only to find a new team. And Juve cannot ignore his quality.”

Will Dybala be extra hungry to prove his worth after the latest contract debacle? Who do you think will prove to make the difference tomorrow?

Patrick