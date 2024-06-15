Federico Chiesa has been linked with a move to Napoli in this transfer window as he prepares to play an important role for Italy at Euro 2024.

Chiesa was one of the stars of the Italy team that won Euro 2020 and has been preparing with Luciano Spalletti’s squad to defend the trophy this summer.

Italy will rely heavily on Chiesa, whose future at Juventus remains uncertain. The attacker has been linked with a move to Napoli.

Antonio Conte wants to work with him, but Chiesa plays the same role as Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, who has also been in fantastic form.

The Georgian could leave Napoli, and that would open up the role for Chiesa if he moves to Naples after the Euros.

Pundit Massimo Bonanni has now discussed Chiesa’s potential move to Naples and how he could perform at Napoli.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“Do I expect Chiesa’s redemption at the European Championship? I’ve always said that for me he’s one of the strongest wingers, if put in a position to prove it. He’s a 4-3-3 winger, he did the best things at Juve starting wide. Chiesa can be useful to Napoli if Kvara leaves, but he can also play on the right in my opinion and I’m sure he will have a great European Championship.”

Juve FC Says

Chiesa is one of the players who we might sell, even though most people would think it does not make sense.

The Azzurri star has been one of our most in-form players over the last few seasons, but he remains a player that we should be open to losing if he does not sign a contract extension.