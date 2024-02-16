Juventus is reportedly considering Thiago Motta as a potential candidate for their next manager amid struggles with Max Allegri at the helm.

Since Allegri’s return to the club in 2021, Juventus has not secured any trophies, and the pressure is mounting for them to win the Coppa Italia this season. While the club has publicly backed Allegri, suggesting he is the right man for the job, poor results could force them to reconsider their coaching situation.

Motta, currently managing Bologna, has garnered admiration for his coaching abilities and has become a sought-after figure in European football. Juventus, being a prestigious club, maybe an enticing prospect for Motta, especially if the need for a coaching change arises.

Simone Braglia, a pundit, suggests that Motta could work effectively with Cristiano Giuntoli at Juventus.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“The Bologna coach is someone with ideas and I would see him well in Turin.

“Giuntoli was already following him at the time of Naples therefore an important agreement could arise between the two.”

Juve FC Says

Motta has done well at Bologna this term, but it does not automatically mean he is now good enough for a top job like ours.

We need a coach with more experience in domestic and European football.