Two Juventus players facing uncertain futures at the club ahead of the summer transfer window are Gleison Bremer and Federico Chiesa.

The Bianconeri are anticipated to undergo a significant overhaul in the summer, regardless of whether they secure a return to the Champions League.

Despite being one of Europe’s top clubs, Juventus is reportedly willing to entertain offers for almost every player in their squad.

Bremer has emerged as one of the standout defenders since joining the club, consistently delivering strong performances. However, Manchester United is keen on acquiring him, and the Premier League side appears ready to activate his release clause.

On the other hand, Chiesa has encountered difficulties with form and fitness. Juventus is reportedly open to selling him before his contract expires in the summer of 2025.

While some Juventus fans may oppose Chiesa’s potential departure, pundit Claudio Anellucci believes it may not be a detrimental decision for the club.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“I would sell both Bremer and Chiesa and I wouldn’t tear my hair out. Chiesa’s performance in the last year and a half is absolutely unsatisfactory for a normal player, for a ‘pumped’ player like Chiesa it is unacceptable. Juve can give up on both of them. Bremer he’s a normal defender, if a crazy offer arrives I think the Juventus CEO will give it more than a thought. With the two’s money you would make an excellent transfer market.”

Juve FC Says

Bremer and Chiesa are two important members of our squad and it will be good to keep them, but if a good offer arrives for their signatures, we have to sell them.