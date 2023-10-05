Juventus fans have endured a period of two seasons without significant success in any competition, and the pressure is mounting on the current team to deliver silverware at the end of this campaign. The expectations from fans are high, and they may find it difficult to forgive the team if they fail to secure a trophy.

Juventus is aware of their fans’ desires and is in a position to compete for two major tournaments this season, as they are not participating in European competitions. Winning the Serie A title would be a significant achievement, and lifting the Coppa Italia would also bring joy to the fans.

However, pundit Manuel Gerolin has emphasised the importance of putting the primary focus on winning the Italian top flight. Securing the Serie A title should be viewed as a top priority, given the competitive nature of the league and the desire to end the trophy drought.

He said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“It will be a good championship until the end. There are still many matches to go but the two Milanese teams are the most accredited together with Napoli. And Juve only has to think about the championship, in the long run it can be an advantage. And watch out for Atalanta.”

Juve FC Says

Max Allegri won the league for five consecutive seasons in his first spell at the club, which shows he knows how to win it.

We just need to support the gaffer and his team all the way and see what they can achieve at the end of the term.