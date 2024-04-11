Max Allegri’s position as the manager of Juventus could change in the summer after the club placed their trust in him for three seasons.

Juve had hoped to immediately reclaim the Serie A title with his arrival after losing it to Inter Milan in 2021.

However, the gaffer has failed in that task and could finish three seasons without winning the crown by the end of this term.

Juve is eager for him to succeed, which now means winning the Italian Cup and finishing the term inside the top four.

However, that will not guarantee that he will remain the Juventus manager beyond this term.

The gaffer has been tipped to resign even should he fail to win the Italian Cup, but the Bianconeri have continued to publicly back their manager.

This seems to suggest he could be handed another chance to stay on as the club’s manager beyond this season, but pundit Stefano Impallomeni has urged them to try someone new.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“If I were Juventus I wouldn’t bet on him, it’s better to start a new story. Scanavino spoke about the next three years being important for Juve and this makes me think that we will aim for a new path, which is why I would lean towards Thiago Motta , while Conte could give in to the asphyxiating pressing of De Laurentiis.”

Juve FC Says

Allegri’s return has been a mistake and now is the time for us to fix it, so we must consider allowing him to leave the club in the summer.