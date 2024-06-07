Juventus is struggling to secure a new contract for Adrien Rabiot, and the Bianconeri could give up on keeping him if both parties cannot reach an agreement.

Rabiot is not in a hurry to decide on his future, even though he will be a free agent at the end of this month.

Juve wants to sort out his future as soon as possible, but the Frenchman is clearly positioning himself for interest from other teams.

If he does not sign a new contract before Euro 2024 begins, it could put Juventus in a tricky position since he will be a free agent at the end of the competition.

The Old Lady does not want to be in this situation and may walk away from talks to retain the ex-PSG star.

However, pundit Carlo Nicolini has encouraged the Bianconeri to keep him, emphasising that Rabiot will be an important player for their squad.

He said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“He is a strong player, I would definitely keep him. Is getting another one cheaper? However, you have to evaluate whether he makes you like or more than Rabiot. But for me the Frenchman would also be useful to Juve next year.”

Juve FC Says

Rabiot has to make his decision quickly and allow us to move on if he is not staying beyond this season.

This delay makes little sense and just keeps us struggling with our summer plans.