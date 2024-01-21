Juventus is poised to send Moise Kean out on loan this month, with Atletico Madrid reportedly expressing interest in the striker.

Kean has faced challenges in finding the net and currently sits behind Kenan Yildiz in the pecking order at the Allianz Stadium.

Allowing him to depart appears to be the most viable solution for both the club and the Azzurri star, who is looking to continue his career outside of Italy.

Reports suggest that Kean has reached an agreement with Atletico and is set to spend the second half of the season in Madrid, contingent on the Spanish side offloading some players this month.

However, Federico Chiesa has been dealing with recurring physical issues, limiting his starting appearances for the Bianconeri. Pundit Massimo Pavan is concerned that Chiesa might face a prolonged absence and believes Juventus should retain Kean if Chiesa is unavailable.

He said as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“Chiesa doesn’t give me confidence from a physical point of view today, Juve can’t afford to remain with three and a half strikers. Kean must absolutely be retained because, if Chiesa has problems, Juventus would only find themselves with three strikers, too few to reach end of the season, a risk not to be taken.”

Juve FC Says

Kean has to play, and we should allow him to leave to get the game time. Pavan’s concerns are valid, but we do not expect Chiesa to have suffered a serious injury.