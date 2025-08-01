A year after joining Juventus, Teun Koopmeiners has been tipped for a potential departure during this summer’s transfer window. The Dutch midfielder arrived in Turin with high expectations following an impressive spell at Atalanta, where he played a pivotal role in their Europa League triumph and also reached the Coppa Italia final.

Juventus were confident they had secured one of Europe’s finest midfielders when they completed the transfer. Koopmeiners himself was determined to make the move happen, reportedly pushing for the switch in hopes of continuing, or even improving upon, his form at the Allianz Stadium.

Underwhelming First Season Raises Questions

Despite the optimism surrounding his arrival, Koopmeiners has failed to replicate his Atalanta performances in black and white. His debut season has been marked by inconsistency and underwhelming displays, leading the club to consider whether a replacement might be necessary. His struggles have mirrored those of fellow summer arrival Douglas Luiz, who is already expected to leave after a disappointing campaign.

While Juventus have moved quickly in the case of Luiz, they have taken a more measured approach with Koopmeiners. There remains a belief within the club that the Dutchman can recover his form and prove his worth in the squad. His versatility and past performances continue to offer hope that he may yet justify the club’s substantial investment.

Club Legend Calls for Patience

Former Juventus player Vladimir Jugovic has urged the club to show more patience with Koopmeiners as he adjusts to life in Turin. Speaking via Il Bianconero, he stated: “Juventus have an all-rounder in Koopmeiners, bought a year ago for more than 50 million. He was a fixture in Gasperini’s Atalanta, even in midfield: I would push hard to relaunch Koopmeiners to partner Thuram. The Frenchman has interesting qualities, but at Juventus two things matter: consistency and winning. I was sold after losing a Champions League final against Borussia Dortmund… Back then, if you finished second, it was a disaster.”

Jugovic’s comments reflect both the pressure that comes with playing at Juventus and the need to balance ambition with long-term development. While Koopmeiners has not lived up to expectations thus far, the club may be wise to give him more time before making a definitive decision on his future.