Juventus made a strong start to their Champions League campaign, and pundit Carlo Nicolini believes Thiago Motta doesn’t need to adjust his team’s approach for their next game.

The Bianconeri defeated PSV on matchday one with a dominant performance, outplaying and controlling the Dutch side to secure victory.

Now, they will aim for another win against RB Leipzig, a significantly tougher opponent than PSV.

While every game presents its own challenges, Nicolini feels Juventus’ approach in the first match was effective, and he sees no reason to change their strategy for the upcoming clash.

Nicolini said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“If I were the coach of Juve, I basically wouldn’t change with respect to how they are playing in this period. The first match against PSV was perfect, not only for the victory, but also for how they set it up and then developed it. I would take the same attitude.

“Leipzig is a team that plays, has the legs to restart, so always be careful. Even if the Germans concede few goals also because by attacking a lot they keep their opponents at bay. Juve is a new team, but it has the elements to hurt their opponents”.

Juve FC Says

We did well against PSV; if we perform well against Leipzig, it might be enough to help us secure victory in the fixture.

However, every opponent is different from the other, and we expect that Thiago Motta will prepare his team to deliver a solid performance.