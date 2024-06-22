Luciano Spalletti surprised many Italian fans by including Nicolo Fagioli in his squad for Euro 2024.

The midfielder had missed much of the season due to a ban and played only two games for Juventus in 2024. Meanwhile, his teammate Manuel Locatelli, who was consistently present in the Bianconeri lineup, was left out, suggesting that Spalletti saw something special in Fagioli.

Despite expectations that Fagioli would be a starter for the national team, he has not started in either of Italy’s first two games. With Italy boasting a wealth of top midfielders, many fans are questioning why Fagioli was brought to the Euros if he is not going to be utilised.

In response, Fulvio Collovati has urged Spalletti to give Fagioli a chance to showcase his abilities on the big stage.

He said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“Buongiorno could be the new face at the center of the defence, with more of a goalscorer’s characteristics. Then if you have bet on Fagioli, let him play: in midfield the only immovable is Barella comes naturally to me to think of Darmian on the right but it always depends on how you want to play and position the team, whether with the 3-5-2 or with the 4-2-3-1. Changing formation, Scamacca could be less isolated, perhaps with Raspadori next to him”

Juve FC Says

Fagioli was a surprise pick, but being in the squad does not mean he would automatically play every game.

He needs to now prove that he is good enough to start games for the team in the coming weeks.