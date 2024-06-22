Luciano Spalletti surprised many Italian fans by including Nicolo Fagioli in his squad for Euro 2024.
He said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:
“Buongiorno could be the new face at the center of the defence, with more of a goalscorer’s characteristics. Then if you have bet on Fagioli, let him play: in midfield the only immovable is Barella comes naturally to me to think of Darmian on the right but it always depends on how you want to play and position the team, whether with the 3-5-2 or with the 4-2-3-1. Changing formation, Scamacca could be less isolated, perhaps with Raspadori next to him”
Juve FC Says
Fagioli was a surprise pick, but being in the squad does not mean he would automatically play every game.
He needs to now prove that he is good enough to start games for the team in the coming weeks.
No Comments