The midfielder had missed much of the season due to a ban and played only two games for Juventus in 2024. Meanwhile, his teammate Manuel Locatelli, who was consistently present in the Bianconeri lineup, was left out, suggesting that Spalletti saw something special in Fagioli.

Despite expectations that Fagioli would be a starter for the national team, he has not started in either of Italy’s first two games. With Italy boasting a wealth of top midfielders, many fans are questioning why Fagioli was brought to the Euros if he is not going to be utilised.

In response, Fulvio Collovati has urged Spalletti to give Fagioli a chance to showcase his abilities on the big stage.