Juventus have endured a difficult run of form in recent weeks, struggling to produce consistent performances across all competitions. As they prepare to face Lazio this weekend, the Bianconeri are under pressure to deliver a result that could mark the beginning of their recovery.

Signs of Improvement Despite Defeat

Lazio have also endured an inconsistent start to the season, which makes this encounter a crucial opportunity for Juventus to get back to winning ways. The men in black and white understand the significance of the fixture and know that a victory could restore both confidence and momentum.

Despite their defeat to Real Madrid in the Champions League, Juventus displayed a much-improved performance. The team competed strongly against one of Europe’s best sides and, with sharper finishing, could easily have taken a point from the match. Their defensive shape was solid, and their overall intensity suggested signs of revival. If they can replicate that level of commitment and focus, they have every chance of overcoming Lazio and reigniting their Serie A campaign.

Weston McKennie (Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

Di Livio Urges Consistency and Determination

Former Juventus player Angelo Di Livio has encouraged the team to maintain the same attitude and energy they showed against Real Madrid. Speaking via Tuttomercatoweb, he said: “Given the current situation, the signs are important, but I’d like to see this attitude continue, which I didn’t see against Como and Milan. It’s a defeat, but I hope it can provide a boost. I expect this kind of attitude against Lazio. In my opinion, Juve missed a huge opportunity last night. You can concede certain goals, but you have to take advantage of them, like the ones from Vlahovic and Openda. Juve could have done much more, though. They were very well positioned on the pitch. I liked Gatti, Vlahovic… but overall, I say they need to continue like this. In the league, everything can still be recovered, in the Champions League, Real Madrid won’t always be there. I want to see consistency and this kind of determination now.”

Di Livio’s remarks highlight the importance of consistency, focus, and mentality. Juventus may have fallen short against Real Madrid, but the performance demonstrated that they remain capable of competing at a high level when fully committed. The challenge now is to translate that determination into tangible results. With the Serie A season still open, the upcoming match against Lazio offers Juventus a vital chance to rebuild confidence, regain rhythm, and prove that their revival is truly underway.