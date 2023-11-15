Simone Braglia has issued a warning to Inter Milan, cautioning them about Juventus’ potentially cynical approach in their upcoming match after the international break.

The highly anticipated meeting between Juventus and Inter Milan is considered one of the most crucial Derby d’Italia encounters in recent seasons. A victory for Juventus would propel them to the top of the Serie A table.

Inter Milan is widely seen as the better-equipped team to win the league and currently holds the top spot in the standings. Juventus has managed to keep pace, largely due to their absence from European competitions. The upcoming match between the two clubs will serve as a significant test for both.

Braglia suggests that Juventus can be unpredictable and crafty in their approach to games. He advises Inter Milan to exercise caution and be prepared for any challenges that Juventus might present in the match.

He said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“Inter have team and environmental unity. However, I fear Juventus, who know how to be cynical. The outcome of this match could be important for the rest of the Bianconeri’s season.”

Juve FC Says

Inter is the favourite to win that game, which puts us under less pressure; we expect our players to know this and do all they can to ensure they emerge victorious from the fixture.