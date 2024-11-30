Juventus remains unbeaten in Serie A this season, and while that’s a commendable feat, the Bianconeri’s inability to convert draws into wins is holding them back from achieving their desired position at the top of the table. While the team’s unbeaten run is a positive, their frequent draws are preventing them from accumulating the points needed to challenge for the Serie A title.

The club has been in strong form, but far too many matches have ended in draws, leaving them trailing behind other teams in the standings. As the calendar year draws to a close, Juventus needs to find a way to be more ruthless in their matches. Losing too many points to draws can ultimately cost them the league, even if their rivals also drop points.

Juventus has a new manager in Thiago Motta and several new players, which means there has been an adjustment period. However, this cannot be used as an excuse for failing to convert matches into victories. While the Bianconeri are showing solid defensive displays, their attack has often lacked the finishing touch, resulting in far too many stalemates.

Football pundit Ivano Trotta discussed the issue of Juventus’ drawn matches and the importance of turning those into wins. Drawing parallels with Inter Milan’s 2004/2005 season, where they won 18 games but drew 18, Trotta emphasised that a team can finish high even with few losses, but the key is to convert draws into wins. As he stated to Tuttojuve:

“Years ago, in the 2004/2005 championship, Inter won 18 games and lost only 2 but drew 18. Mancini was called ‘Mr. X’ by the press, and Inter, despite having lost so few, finished third. Then we saw that things have changed but the gist of the matter is that Juventus must draw fewer games.”

Trotta’s comments highlight a crucial point: Juventus cannot afford to settle for too many draws, even though they may feel better than losses. To win the Serie A title, they must be more efficient in securing three points from games, not just avoiding defeat. The team needs to improve its attacking efficiency and ensure that they are capitalising on its chances to win matches decisively. Without this, they risk being left behind in the title race.

As Juventus continues to grow under Motta, they will need to sharpen their focus in the coming months. Turning their draws into wins is essential if they hope to challenge for the league title and finish at the top of Serie A by the end of the season.