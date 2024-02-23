Juventus is set to face Frosinone in their upcoming Serie A game this weekend, and a cautionary note has been sounded against underestimating their opponents.

Having been promoted this season, Frosinone’s primary objective is to secure their place in the Italian top flight for the next season. Juventus currently has some players on loan at Frosinone, with standout performances, particularly from Matias Soule, contributing to a successful season for the club.

While Juventus emerged victorious in the reverse fixture, their recent struggles, marked by a winless streak in their last four matches, underscore the importance of securing a victory against Frosinone this weekend. Pundit Stefano Impallomeni has issued a warning to Juventus, urging them not to underestimate the Frosinone team in the upcoming fixture.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“Certainly putting the three strikers on the field is a card that The Juventus coach could compete, but at the same time, he will have to pay attention to the balance. It is absolutely forbidden for Juventus to underestimate Frosinone, a team that often plays well and creates a lot, they can play a great match. A change of formation by Allegri In any case, I expect it, we’ll see what happens on Sunday.”

Juve FC Says

Frosinone is not one of the clubs fighting to finish in the European spots, but their quest to remain in Serie A beyond this term means they will be as hungry as any club can be in this game.

Our players lack confidence now, and a win in this game will help them regain some.