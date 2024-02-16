Juventus is set to face Hellas Verona, aiming to secure a victory and regain form after a string of unimpressive performances, having failed to win their previous three league games and losing the last two.

While the Serie A title may be out of reach for Juventus, there is increasing pressure to secure a spot in the top four to qualify for Champions League football next season. Failing to do so could be detrimental to their ambitions.

In the upcoming match against Verona, Juventus will be facing a team currently in relegation trouble. Despite their opponent’s position in the league, the Bianconeri have struggled against lower-placed teams recently.

Pundit Mirko Mazzali has highlighted the potential threat posed by Verona’s January signing, Tijjani Noslin. Mazzali suggests that Noslin could trouble Juventus.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“Who does the Old Lady have to watch out for? Juve has to watch out for Noslin : the Dutchman seems to me to be very interesting. To this name, I would add that of Swiderski, for whom there seems to be a problem: it seems he has suffered a small knock on the ankle, even if it’s nothing serious.”

Juve FC Says

We expect the team to do their homework before the game against Verona, so if Noslin is a dangerman, they probably have a plan to stop him.