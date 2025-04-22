Juventus have been granted two additional days to prepare for their match against Parma after the death of the Pope led to the postponement of the original fixture.

The Bianconeri will be eager to make the most of the extra time as they aim to secure a win that would see them climb back into fourth place, overtaking Bologna. Their rivals have been a resilient presence in the race for a Champions League spot, and like Juventus, they are determined to be part of Europe’s elite competition next season.

A victory in this fixture would also bring Juventus within two points of Atalanta, who currently occupy third place but have shown signs of faltering in recent weeks. With so much at stake, Juve cannot afford to drop points.

Parma, meanwhile, have plenty to fight for themselves. They are currently just three points clear of the relegation zone, making every remaining match critical in their battle for survival. Securing a win over Juventus would offer a significant boost to their confidence and their standing on the table. That desperation for points is likely to be reflected in their attitude on the pitch, which could make them particularly tough opponents.

Juventus v Parma

Although Juventus are the more established side with considerably more to lose, that also means the pressure is squarely on them. They are expected to deliver a strong performance, regardless of the opposition’s hunger.

Speaking ahead of the game, Massimo Pavan sent a direct message to the Juventus squad. As quoted by Tuttomercatoweb, he stated: “It will be a battle in Parma.”

With the hosts likely to relish the opportunity to end Juventus’ unbeaten run under Igor Tudor, the visitors will need to be in top form to avoid an upset. The game promises to be intense, with both sides fully aware of what is on the line. For Juventus, it is a chance to strengthen their grip on a Champions League place; for Parma, it is about survival.