Juventus is enduring a challenging season as Thiago Motta works tirelessly to implement his ideas and achieve success at the helm. The Bianconeri are widely regarded as having one of the most talented squads in Serie A and across Europe, yet they find themselves struggling to maintain consistency in various competitions. Despite the star power in the squad, Juventus have failed to put together a run of good results, and their manager has had to make constant tweaks to the team in an attempt to find a winning formula.

It is evident that the players at Motta’s disposal are among the best Italy has to offer, but finding the right tactical system to get the best out of them has proven elusive so far. While the squad has a wealth of talent, it is up to Motta to identify the optimal setup that will allow them to perform to their full potential. The Bianconeri are well aware of this and have made a concerted effort to further bolster their squad in the last transfer window, ensuring that the manager has the tools necessary to succeed.

However, despite these additions, the pressure is mounting on Motta. The jury is still out on his ability to steer the club to success, with many critics questioning whether he is experimenting too much with his tactics. One such critic is former player Nando Orsi, who believes that Motta’s continuous changes are proving detrimental to the team’s stability. Speaking to Tuttojuve, Orsi said: “I think Thiago Motta is experimenting, but you can’t afford that at Juventus. When you’re the coach of an important team, you don’t just have to think about tactics but also about relationships with the dressing room and the players. He’s trying, but he’s not succeeding at the moment.”

At Juventus, the expectations are always high, and Motta must be acutely aware of the urgency surrounding his position. Managing one of the most prestigious clubs in the world means that success is expected quickly. Juventus are a team where winning is paramount, and Motta needs to find his best lineup and system sooner rather than later. Failure to do so could result in more difficulties and potentially bigger consequences.