The most recent attacker to score a goal for Juventus was Arkadiusz Milik, and there is growing concern about the lack of performance from their frontline.

Juventus boasts some of the finest attackers in Serie A, with players like Federico Chiesa and Dusan Vlahovic leading the team in scoring at the beginning of this campaign.

Initially, Max Allegri appeared to have found a formula that made his team click, resulting in solid performances from his attackers. However, in recent weeks, the goals have dried up, and their 2-1 victory against Cagliari relied on goals from Daniele Rugani and Gleison Bremer.

While the lack of goals from the attackers doesn’t seem to worry Allegri, and many Juventus fans are indifferent as long as the team keeps winning, pundit Alessandro Santarelli believes it is now a problem that needs addressing. Despite having top strikers and high expected goals, the current goal-scoring drought is becoming a concern that requires attention.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“I am worried about Vlahovic and the attackers in general. Chiesa doesn’t score, Kean is still without a goal, despite the three goals disallowed and the Milik scored the last goal in the derby. Furthermore, all four have a very high expected goal , so they make a lot of mistakes in front of goal and I’m worried.”

Juve FC Says

Our attackers have to start scoring and not getting goals from them is not a good sign, so we cannot continue ignoring it.