Cristiano Giuntoli may soon be facing the consequences of his decisions at Juventus, with his position as sporting director reportedly under threat. Once hailed for his exceptional work at Napoli, Giuntoli’s time in Turin appears to be approaching an unceremonious end.

Giuntoli’s Decisions Under Scrutiny

When Giuntoli was handed control of Juventus’ sporting operations, expectations were high that he would replicate the success he achieved in Naples. However, his tenure has been marked by controversial choices, not least the appointment of Thiago Motta as the club’s manager. Critics argue that the decision mirrored his style at Napoli, where he had more freedom and support, but Juventus is a different environment with far greater scrutiny.

In addition to coaching decisions, Giuntoli has been criticised for sanctioning major investments in players who have not delivered on the pitch. With Juventus undergoing yet another period of restructuring, his role is increasingly being questioned by those within and outside the club.

Cristiano Giuntoli (Getty Images)

Departure Now Seen as Likely

There are growing suggestions that Giuntoli could either be sacked or choose to resign as Juventus looks to correct course ahead of a pivotal summer. His potential departure would mark a swift fall from grace for a man once regarded as one of Serie A’s sharpest minds in recruitment and strategy.

As quoted by Tuttomercatoweb, former Juventus defender Sergio Porrini weighed in on the situation:

“Since he arrived at Juve, he has not been able to work as he did previously. This season, there has been the impression of great managerial confusion. I would not be surprised by his resignation. The presence of the club has not been felt. We know very well that at Juventus, interventions from above rarely arrived; at the time, there was a very solid managerial structure.”

In hindsight, Giuntoli may well regret not pushing harder to bring Antonio Conte back to the club. Juventus, meanwhile, finds itself at yet another crossroads, where the next set of decisions will determine whether it returns to its former dominance or prolongs its current instability.