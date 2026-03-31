Juventus have been linked with a potential move for Robert Lewandowski at the end of this season, with the striker regarded as one of the best forwards in world football.

The Pole could depart Barcelona when his contract expires, yet he remains in excellent form and continues to be a reliable goalscorer. Juventus see him as a potential solution to their current struggles in attack, offering more goal threat than both Jonathan David and Loïs Openda.

Vlahovic Remains the Priority

Despite the interest in Lewandowski, Juventus is also focused on retaining Dušan Vlahovic, whose contract is due to expire at the end of this term. Negotiations for his renewal are ongoing, but no agreement has yet been reached. The Serbian striker continues to be one of the team’s key performers, and there are persistent links to both Barcelona and Bayern Munich, creating uncertainty over his future.

As noted by TuttoJuve, sporting director Daniele Garbo emphasised the club’s priorities, stating, “I’d start again with Vlahovic. Lewandowski may be a safe bet, but he turns 38 this year. I hope Juventus can renew the Serbian’s contract and then look for a second striker.”

Planning the Attack

Securing Vlahovićc on a new deal remains the first objective for Juventus. However, the potential addition of Lewandowski could complement the Serbian striker and strengthen their attacking options. Ideally, the club would retain Vlahović while adding Lewandowski as a secondary striker, balancing experience and long-term potential.

By prioritising Vlahović’s contract renewal and simultaneously exploring a move for Lewandowski, Juventus aim to address immediate goalscoring concerns while planning for sustained success in the coming seasons.