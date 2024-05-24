Luciano Spalletti’s most surprising selection for Italy’s Euro 2024 group was picking Nicolo Fagioli in his preliminary squad.

The midfielder has been out of action for the last seven months while serving a ban for betting offences.

Juventus showed its support for the young midfielder, allowing him to continue training with their first team during the ban.

He only returned to action in Juve’s last match and will hope to compete in their final game of the season against Monza this weekend.

Playing just twice in over seven months should not be good enough for any player to make the Euro 2024 squad, so fans were surprised to see Fagioli’s name on the list.

The decision is even more intriguing because Spalletti did not include Manuel Locatelli in his selection, even though the midfielder has played many games this season.

There have been so many reactions to the decision to include Fagioli in the preliminary group, and when asked if he agrees with the selection, pundit Stefano Impallomeni said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“Not much but I trust Spalletti. He surprised me a little.”

Juve FC Says

Selecting Fagioli is a tough decision to justify, but Spalletti has watched him in training and will know if he is right for his final squad.