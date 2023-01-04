Pundits praise Milik and Rabiot for changing the game for Juventus

Arkadiusz Milik and Adrien Rabiot have been praised for their role in Juventus’ 1-0 win against Cremonese this evening.

The Bianconeri laboured in the game as Cremona proved to be one of the toughest sides they have faced recently.

Some Juve players did not go to the World Cup, while others returned earlier than the finalists.

Max Allegri’s lineup was mixed with players from both categories, yet Milik and Rabiot would prove to be decisive contributors.

Alessandro Santarelli believes it was the Polish striker that changed the game. He said via Tuttomercatoweb:

“Third goal we do on punishment. Really happy for Milik, who sacrificed himself a lot.”

While Vincenzo Marangio hailed the impact of Rabiot, adding: “Rabiot changed the game, took the punishment that leads to the goal, creates two opportunities. He will also go away, but he was decisive once again.”

Juve FC Says

Several of our players came alive in the second half, especially the substitutes and they deserve credit for making life easy for us.

The most important thing is that we have started the year with a win and we must continue winning while keeping clean sheets.

This way, we will catch up with the clubs above and our confidence will continue to increase.