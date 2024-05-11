One manager who surprisingly has not been linked with the Juventus bench is Gianpiero Gasperini, despite the remarkable job he has done at Atalanta.

He helped them qualify for the Champions League for the first time in their history, and this season, they reached the Europa League final.

La Dea is now one of the top clubs in the country, and it’s all thanks to Gasperini’s incredible work since he joined the club in 2016.

Interestingly, Gasperini was a youth player for Juventus and was born in Turin. He also worked at the Juventus youth sector for almost a decade as a youth team coach.

Despite his achievements, Juventus has not yet considered him for their top job. Pundit Stefano Impallomeni believes that the La Dea gaffer could excel at the Allianz Stadium.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“If the call comes…but why not to Juve? I would see him better there than at Napoli. He will go to Napoli because he has had reassurances, but I think he is the right man for Juve. Atalanta is doing well because Gasperini has been there for a long time. You can repeat such a long bench in other teams, why do we always have to change?”

Juve FC Says

Gasperini has done an amazing job as the coach of Atalanta and he truly could turn us into champions again, but he needs to do that with La Dea to prove he can.