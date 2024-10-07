Cagliari defender Yerry Mina was willing to use every dirty trick in the book to take Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic off his game on Sunday.

The Bianconeri hosted the Isolani at the Allianz Stadium in Turin, but they had to settle for a disappointing 1-1 draw.

Thiago Motta’s men took an early lead from the spot thanks to Vlahovic, but this is where the Serbian’s exploits ended.

The 24-year-old squandered a golden opportunity in front of an open net, and suffered Mina’s mental harassment throughout the match.

The Sardinians eventually snatched a late equalizer through Razvan Marin’s penalty kick, but it was the Colombian defender who stole the headlines for celebrating in front of the Juventus supporters, later explaining his resentment towards them for the way they jeered his friend and compatriot Juan Cuadrado last season.

According to IlBianconero, Mina could be seen pushing and shoving Vlahovic throughout the match.

Even after winning the ball, the 30-year-old would still take the opportunity to incite the striker with an extra push, or simply by getting in his face.

The Colombian’s provocations reached their climax when he was seen laughing at the Serbian’s missed opportunity in the 73rd minute.

Nevertheless, the source gives credit to the Juventus star who avoided a stingy reaction at all costs, showing his great professionalism while coolly dealing with Mina’s despicable acts.