Qatar 2022 – who will win the World Cup without Italy?

Italy suffered a humiliating playoff defeat at the hands of North Macedonia, which means they will not be at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Several Juventus players make up the Azzurri squad and they will now focus on their club commitments for the rest of this season.

They will also watch some of their club colleagues play for their nations in the global showpiece later in the year.

It has been a remarkable fall from grace for the Euro 2020 winners, who had been one of the favourites to win the competition in Qatar.

But now they will not partake in it, and it means another nation will win the trophy.

Several countries have already qualified for the competition from different continents and that means they are among the best nations in the world and favourites for lifting the trophy.

Even nations who have to go through the playoffs can upset the odds and win, so we cannot rule anyone out just yet.

But some countries have better chances of being crowned world champions at the end of the competition and we will discuss them in this article.

Brazil remains one of the world’s leading sides in football and they are easily the world’s top football factory for talent.

They have so many players that some naturalise to play for other nations because there is no place for them in the Samba boys’ team.

With the likes of Neymar, Philippe Coutinho and Roberto Firmino possibly playing in their last World Cup, they are among the favourites to win the competition.

England reached the final of Euro 2020 and narrowly lost to the Italian national team. Under Gareth Southgate, they continue to make progress and might finally win the World Cup after a 56-year wait.

They will have some of the best players in the world at their disposal and Harry Kane is almost guaranteed to score a handful of goals.

Defending champions, France suffered heartbreak at Euro 2020, but they won the Nations League last year.

They have the players with both talent and experience to defend their crown, so they are certainly one of the favourites.

Germany won the 2014 edition of the World Cup and flopped at Russia 2018. They will want to make up for their dismal showing in the last competition by winning this edition.

This could also be Argentina’s time to win the World Cup again after they finally won Copa America.

Lionel Messi is not having a great season with PSG, but the Argentine national team has a strong group of players and they can replicate their continental success on the global stage.

Spain is another favourite for the showpiece, but they seem to still be very early in their rebuild and could easily get beaten by a more experienced national team.

Who do you think will lift the coveted trophy?