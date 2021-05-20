Qatari side set to blow Juventus and Milan out of the race for midfielder

Juventus remains keen on signing Milan’s contract rebel, Hakan Calhanoglu, as he enters the final few days of his contract with Stefano Pioli’s side.

The Turkish international has refused to sign the new contract terms that Milan has been offering him.

He is one of their best players and wants more than they have been willing to pay him so far.

The contract standoff between him and the club has opened the door for another team to try to sign him and Juventus has been preparing to be that lucky team.

The Bianconeri has suffered financial losses because of the coronavirus pandemic, but they will not want to pass up the opportunity to sign a quality player on a free transfer.

This has made a move for Calhanoglu a possibility, but a new team has joined the race and their offer could almost double what Juve will offer him.

Calciomercato says Qatari club, Al-Duhail, has become interested in the 27-year-old and they are keen to take him away from Europe.

The midfielder might consider it too early to move to the Middle East, but the report says Al-Duhail is prepared to offer him a tempting deal believed to be around 8m euros per season.