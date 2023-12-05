In 2011, Juventus launched an unprecedented winning cycle in Italian football under the guidance of Antonio Conte. However, many believe that signing Andrea Pirlo on a free transfer was the coup that changed the course of Calcio’s history.

The legendary midfielder reignited his career following a difficult campaign at Milan, reclaiming his status as one of the most creative players on the planet during his four-year stint in Turin.

For his part, Former Juventus striker Fabio Quagliarella recalls a funny story featuring Pirlo and their former teammate Stephan Lichsteiner.

While the retired right-back was initially hoping to see more of the ball, the Maestro simply told him to do the running.

“During the first training camp in pre-season, Stephan Lichtsteiner shouted to get the ball from Pirlo,” tells Quagliarella in his appearance on Sky Calcio Club via ilBianconero.

“So Andrea told him: ‘You just think about running, the ball will arrive’. Afterward, Lichsteiner never spoke a word, he just ran!

“Moreover, Pirlo got angry when you didn’t give him the ball. I once told him: ‘But Andrea, you have one or two players marking you, I can’t give it to you’. And he replies: ‘Give it to me, it’s their problem, not mine.'”

Ironically, Pirlo and Lichtsteiner combined to score the first goal of the 2011/12 campaign in the 4-1 win over Parma. The midfielder delivered on his promise, picking up the Swiss who made the run from the right flank.

This was the first official goal scored at the Allianz Stadium.