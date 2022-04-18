Questions about Allegri’s future at Juventus answered

As Juventus continues to struggle, questions have been asked about the future of Max Allegri, and rightly so.

When the club brought him back in the summer, we expected the team to perform better than it did in the last campaign under Andrea Pirlo.

That hasn’t been the case and you can even argue that it was much better to watch Juve under the former midfielder than the current manager.

Fans started calling for Allegri to be sacked after the 1-1 draw against Bologna at the weekend, but will the club answer their call?

Calciomercato.it says that will unlikely be the case because when the club brought him back in the summer, it was ready to give the gaffer time to make the team great again.

They offered him a long-term deal and a huge salary because they trust him to rebuild the team and make it a beacon of success as he did in his first spell in charge.

Juve FC Says

Under Allegri, we had to choose between beautiful football and winning trophies when he was the club manager before this spell.

However, his current team delivers none and why should he remain at the job if he is not doing better than Pirlo did?

The decision-makers call the shots and they will decide his future when this season ends, but it is hard to see them get rid of him even if we don’t make the top four.