Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot has admitted that they are thinking of winning the Scudetto title this season after defeating AS Roma in Serie A tonight.

Juve has been the closest challenger to Inter Milan in the race for the league title this season.

In the last few weeks, Inter opened up a four-point gap between themselves and Max Allegri’s men.

However, Genoa drew with the league leaders yesterday, handing Juve a chance to close the gap to two points again, but they had to beat AS Roma.

The Romans have been performing well this season and are also challenging for a top-four spot, so we expected the game to be a tough fixture.

The Bianconeri had difficulties but won thanks to a solitary goal from Rabiot, and the midfielder admits afterwards that they want to win the league.

He said, as quoted by Calciomercato:

“We already believed in it, even more so tonight and in the coming months, it’s a goal for me and for everyone. We did very well, but there’s still a long way to go.”

Juve FC Says

We have to admit that we have our eyes on the league title, and even as fans, we think our team could win it.

But we have to win more games, and the players should focus on that for now.