Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot admits that this has been a tough time for them as a team, but he expects things to improve because their young team still has room to develop.

Juve has struggled in the last three months, and they recently failed to defeat already-relegated Salernitana in front of their fans.

Max Allegri made several changes to his team for the game, with Moise Kean starting ahead of Federico Chiesa.

By the time Chiesa came on, Juve was already a goal down, and the game ended in a disappointing 1-1 draw.

It was an embarrassing outcome for a fixture that should have been easily won by the Bianconeri, considering the difference in quality between the two clubs.

Juve will now have to wait to secure qualification for the Champions League, but Rabiot believes things will improve for them.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“The situation has been complicated for many weeks . We must try to stay calm above all, because there is a final to be played on Wednesday. It’s not the time to go off the rails now: there are three games left until the end of the season, but these situations can happen in the football. It’s a young and inexperienced group, so today, in the first half, we played a bad first half: there’s nothing to say. Then we did better in the second half, we created chances we are not very clear.”

Juve FC Says

It has been a tough few weeks for us and the players cannot wait for this season to end so that they can rest and return fresher for a new campaign.