Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot reveals that many among the club’s players and technical staff are concerned about the future.

On Sunday, the Bianconeri endured another forgettable evening at the Allianz Stadium. They spent the majority of the match trailing behind the already relegated Salernitana.

Max Allegri’s men were denied by the post on three occasions, but Rabiot eventually snatched an equalizer in extra time which salvaged a point.

This eventually proved just enough to seal qualification for the Champions League thanks to Roma’s defeat to Atalanta later in the evening.

Nevertheless, Juve’s display depicted a distraught team, and Rabiot admitted that many at the club are worried about the future, himself included.

“I’m not the only one here facing an uncertain future,” said the Frenchman in his post-match interview with DAZN via IlBianconero.

“Many don’t know where we’ll be next season, even among the staff. So many of us are having to reflect.

“I don’t know if I’ll be here next season, but I have to give everything and try to win matches and put the team in the best condition for the coming campaign.”

The 29-year-old also discussed the club’s mental issues, echoing Allegri’s statements.

“As the coach says, it’s always a mental thing. In the second half. when we started playing, we had opportunities to score.

“The coach always tells us, football is like this, when you have tough weeks, you lose a bit of confidence. We have less experienced players so these things can happen.

“There are two games left to go, we will play against Bologna who are ahead of us and we hope to have some self-confidence to play there.”