Adrien Rabiot has taken what appears to be a subtle dig at Juventus by revealing that he feels the most appreciated at Olympique Marseille, despite spending five years at the Allianz Stadium.

The French midfielder joined Juventus in 2019 and was a key figure in the team for the majority of his time in Turin. Known for his excellent fitness and reliability, Rabiot was frequently selected and played an integral role in Juve’s midfield.

As his contract approached its expiration, Juventus made extensive efforts to renew his deal, emphasising his importance to their long-term plans. However, Rabiot opted to run down his contract and, at the start of the current campaign, secured a move to Marseille, where he has quickly become a regular starter.

While his decision to leave Juventus was seen as a professional choice, his latest comments suggest that he may not have felt fully valued in Turin. Speaking about his time at Marseille, Rabiot said, as quoted by TuttoJuve:

“Since I’ve been here, it’s true, people have shown me great affection. Have I ever felt that anywhere else? No. Here I feel that my value is truly appreciated.”

This statement strongly implies that, despite being a key player for Juventus, Rabiot never felt the same level of recognition or admiration from the club or its supporters as he does now in France.

For Juventus fans and management, his words may come as a disappointment. The club had invested heavily in him, both financially and in terms of playing time, demonstrating their faith in his abilities. Despite this, Rabiot appears to believe that Marseille has shown him a greater sense of appreciation than he ever experienced in Italy.

While Juventus might not agree with his assessment, Rabiot no longer has any obligation to acknowledge his former club. His focus is now on his future in Ligue 1, where he seems to have found an environment that makes him feel truly valued.