Adrien Rabiot’s relationship with Max Allegri was well-known and positive.

The manager was instrumental in ensuring the midfielder remained at the club last season, emphasising that Rabiot was a key part of his plans.

Rabiot has yet to extend his Juventus contract, with some reports suggesting he wanted to know the manager’s fate before committing.

The midfielder knows Juventus wants him to stay at the Allianz Stadium, and now that Thiago Motta is expected to be the club’s next manager, there is hope he might convince Rabiot to remain.

A report on Tuttomercatoweb brings good news for the Bianconeri, revealing that the Frenchman has a very good relationship with Motta.

When Rabiot was a youngster at PSG, Motta was one of the key players who influenced him, and they have built a strong relationship since then.

This connection could persuade Rabiot to stay at the club, which is positive news for Juventus.

Juve FC Says

Rabiot is a key player for us, and hopefully, he will remain on our books beyond this season, even after Allegri has left the club.

If Motta explains his plans to the midfielder, he might decide to stay and pen a long-term deal.