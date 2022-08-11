In the current day and age, clubs have the obligation to maintain a certain balance on the financial scale. Thus, in order to bring in new signings, a club must first offload some of the players within its roster.

So while Juventus are clearly after Leandro Paredes, signing the Paris Saint Germain wantaway remains tied to the departure of another midfielder.

According to la Gazzetta dello Sport via JuventusNews24, Federico Cherubini must first sell one between Adrien Rabiot and Arthur Melo (or preferably both) before finalizing a transfer for Paredes.

Apparently, Max Allegri has identified the Argentine as the best available profile for the Regista role which has become problematic in recent years.

For their part, Rabiot and Arthur have failed to live up to the expectations since joining the Old Lady’s ranks in 2019 and 2020 respectively.

This week, the Frenchman has been tipped to join Manchester United, with Juventus giving their consent. But the player and his mother are yet to reach an agreement with the Red Devils regarding personal terms.

As for Arthur, he has been identified as a transfer target for Valencia, but the Spaniards’ complicated financial situation has prevented them from forging a convincing offer.

The source expects the situation to drag on until the final days of the summer transfer market, which is when it could finally get untied.