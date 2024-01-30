Juventus will face Inter Milan in their next league game, a must-win match after dropping two points in their last encounter against Empoli.

Max Allegri’s men are currently trailing behind Inter on the league table, even though the Nerazzurri have a game in hand.

Losing the Derby d’Italia this weekend would mark the end of the road for Juventus in the title race, and the team is well aware of this.

They have already begun preparing for the potential downfall of Simone Inzaghi’s side and have received a boost on the fitness front.

Tuttomercatoweb reports that the Bianconeri have successfully recovered Adrien Rabiot, who missed at least two games due to injury.

Federico Chiesa is also expected to be fit enough to play for the Bianconeri; however, they are likely to be without Weston McKennie.

The report suggests that the American experienced some discomfort in the game against Empoli, but he played on. He will now be evaluated by the medical staff to determine the extent of the injury he suffered.

Juve FC Says

Inter has a good chance to open up a huge gap between us and them this weekend, but it is our duty to ensure that does not happen.

We need to work very hard to win that game because that is the only result that will put us back close to the top.