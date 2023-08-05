Juventus has encountered some injury setbacks during their pre-season preparations, with Adrien Rabiot and Nicolo Fagioli being among the players affected. Both players sustained injuries and were left behind as the rest of the squad travelled to the United States for their pre-season training camp.

Despite these setbacks, Juventus has shown promising performances in some pre-season games, indicating that they are well-prepared for the upcoming season. The team has returned to Turin and will continue to work on their plans for the new campaign in the coming week.

According to a report on Il Bianconero, Rabiot and Fagioli are expected to rejoin the team for training soon and should be available for the first game of the season. Their presence will be crucial for the Bianconeri as they aim to start the season on a positive note.

However, Juventus will be without Nicolo Rovella, who was sent home from the pre-season camp in America due to an injury concern.

Furthermore, Paul Pogba, who has been linked with a potential return to Juventus, remains sidelined for now. The talented midfielder would be eager to make a significant contribution to the team once he is fully fit and available for selection.

Injuries are always a part of football, and Juventus will need to manage their squad effectively as they prepare for the challenges of the new season. The availability of key players like Rabiot and Fagioli, as well as the potential return of Pogba, will be crucial factors in their pursuit of success in the upcoming campaign.

Juve FC Says

These midfielders are key parts of our squad and we need them to be fit and firing when the term starts.

All of them are expected to remain in the group for the next term as Juve contemplates sending Fabio Miretti out on loan.

If they stay, we expect a lot from them and their contribution will determine the success we will enjoy.