Rabiot asks Juventus to allow him to leave for free

Adrien Rabiot has reportedly asked Juventus to release him from his contract so that he can move to another club.

The Frenchman has been a divisive figure at the Allianz Stadium since he moved to Juve in 2019.

He hardly delivers performances that the fans will appreciate, but Max Allegri loves him in his team.

Juve has been struggling to extend the contracts of some of their players in recent weeks and they have allowed some to leave the club.

When they offer a new deal, it usually comes with a pay cut as the club looks to cut down on its expenditure.

Rabiot is now looking to help them save his wages and Corriere Dello Sport says he has asked the club to allow him to leave.

Considering the cost-saving measures they have employed recently, the report suggests Juve will be happy to grant his request.

Juve FC Says

Rabiot is one of the fittest players in the Juve squad, and he always makes himself available for Allegri to use.

It is hard to see what he does best, but the gaffer will not want to lose him without a replacement.

His request will save us money, but we must secure a replacement before allowing him to leave the Allianz Stadium.

Alternatively, we can place him on the market and hope a suitor will pay some money to sign him.