Adrien Rabiot has emphasised that everyone is standing behind Paul Pogba and offering him support as much as possible after he failed a drug test.

Pogba is currently preparing his defence after being surprised to discover that his urine samples tested positive for testosterone.

Pogba’s return to the club has been marred by frequent injuries during his time at the Allianz Stadium. Nevertheless, there has never been any doubt about his professionalism, making it a significant surprise that his samples returned a positive result.

Despite this development, Juventus has remained supportive of the midfielder as they await further information about the length of his potential suspension.

Rabiot is his teammate at the club and the national team level and said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“I had the opportunity to discuss with Paul. It’s true that it’s a complicated situation. At Juventus we were all dejected by this news. Of course, we are with him. He has our support and we hope he comes out of this in the best possible way.”

Juve FC Says

We have cooperated with the authorities and offered support to Pogba since the news broke and we will still consider him one of our own until he no longer has a contract with us.