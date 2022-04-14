Rabiot at a major crossroads as Juventus give him two options

Despite failing to convince the club’s supporters, Adrien Rabiot still holds a regular starting spot at Juventus.

Perhaps the lack of depth in the middle of the park has played in his favor. While his teammates have been suffering from injuries, the Frenchman has been able to maintain his fitness levels.

However, this won’t be enough to justify his spot at the club beyond the current campaign.

According to Calciomercato, Rabiot is now at an important crossroads, as Juventus will offer him a choice between two options.

The former Paris Saint Germain player is one of highest earners at the club with a contract worth 7 million euros per season as net wages plus bonuses. His current deal expires in 2023.

But if the midfielder wishes to remain in Turin, the management will ask him to sign a contract renewal that includes heavily reduced wages. This deal would practically spread the player’s costs over a longer period of time.

However, if Adrien and his mother Veronique (who acts as his agent) refuse the offer, then the club will be looking to part ways with them in the summer.

In this case, Juventus would be willing to accept a transfer fee worth 15 million euros.

The 27-year-old joined the Old Lady as a free agent in the summer of 2019 after seeing out his contract with PSG. This season, he has contributed in two assists in his 27 Serie A appearances thus far this season.