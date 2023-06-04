Rabiot, Bonucci and the most interesting stats leading to Udinese vs Juventus

In the final encounter of the Serie A campaign, Udinese will host Juventus at the Dacia Arena in a battle between the two Bianconeri sides.

Ahead of the match, the official Juventus website has provided us with the most interesting stats and facts leading to the season finale.

As you would expect, the Old Lady enjoys a far superior record against the Zebrette, emerging victorious on 66 occasions from 97 total meetings. For their part, Udinese only won 13.

In the last 11 encounters between the two clubs, Juventus won nine, scoring 29 goals in total (averaging 2,6 goals per match). The Turin-based club also enjoys a solid record in Udine, remaining unbeaten in 11 of the last 12 fixtures at the Dacia Arena.

If Leonardo Bonucci takes the pitch on Sunday, he’ll surpass Giorgio Chiellini’s Serie A tally by making his 431st appearance to cement the 42nd spot on the overall list.

For his part, Federico Chiesa remains unbeaten against Udinese, winning seven encounters and drawing four. He scored a single goal and provided three against the Fruilians.

Finally, Adrien Rabiot and Gleison Bremer are the midfielder and the defender with the most headed goals in Serie A this season, both nodding four this campaign. Only Napoli striker Victor Osimhen (seven) and Milan veteran Olivier Giroud (five) have bagged more headers than the Juventus duo.