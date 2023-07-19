Adrien Rabiot’s future at Juventus seemed uncertain at the end of last season as his contract was nearing its expiration. Initially, there were expectations that he would leave the club, especially after Juventus had accepted an offer from Manchester United for his signature during the previous summer. However, the transfer fell through as Rabiot and United couldn’t reach an agreement on personal terms.

As the expiration date of his contract approached, it appeared likely that Juventus would lose one of their key players. However, in a surprising turn of events, Rabiot decided to sign a new one-year deal with the club, despite reported interest from several other clubs.

The specific reasons behind Rabiot’s decision to extend his contract with Juventus have not been publicly disclosed, leaving the fans eager to know the motivations behind his choice.

Speaking about it on the club’s Twitch channel, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb, Rabiot said:

“Obviously, the coach really wanted me to stay and talked to me a lot this year. Even during the holidays, he sent me many messages. Also, some teammates. I talked with Manna, and Cherubini was extraordinary. Everyone showed me a lot of love. So, especially the coach, but others also showed me a lot of love.”

Juve FC Says

Keeping Rabiot in the squad is like making a new signing and the midfielder has proven he also loves the club.

The role of Max Allegri to make him stay can also not be understated and we hope he delivers even better performances than he did in the last campaign.