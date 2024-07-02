France midfielder Adrien Rabiot admits he’s unsure about his future following the expiry of his Juventus contract.

The 29-year-old has been officially a free agent since yesterday, and it remains unclear whether he’ll end up renewing his stay in Turin or embarking on a new adventure.

The player’s mother/agent Veronique Rabiot has been negotiating with Juventus officials over a potential extension for several months, but the two parties have yet to reach an accord.

While a possible renewal remains on the cards, it won’t ensue before the end of the Euro 2024, as the player insists he’s now fully dedicating himself to international duty.

Rabiot is a regular feature for France, and he was once again in the starting lineup as Les Bleus overcame Belgium in the Round of 16.

After the clash, the midfielder cast doubt over his future, revealing he’s still unsure about his next move.

“I don’t know what will happen but I don’t feel like talking about it,” said the France international in his post-match interview via Gianlucadimarzio.com.

“I think the fans understand that I’m focused on the European Championship with my national team and that we’ll see what happens afterwards.

“My focus is 100% here, then obviously I’m always in contact with the club.”

On another note, Rabiot was unsurprised by Italy’s elimination at the hands of Swizterland given their underwhelming form since the start of the tournament.

“From what we saw in the group stage, we could have expected it. Switzerland arrived much stronger, I can’t say I’m surprised by Italy’s elimination.

“The team is also young and needed time to work with the new coach. They will have the opportunity to do better in the coming years.”