While it certainly wasn’t as straightforward as some would have liked, Juventus still emerged victorious following some late drama in Monza.

Adrien Rabiot gave Juventus an early lead with a powerful header, but Valentin Carboni snatched a bizarre equalizer for the hosts in the 92nd minute while attempting a cross.

Nevertheless, Federico Gatti put on the hero’s cape, restoring the Old Lady’s lead with a close-range finish at the death.

The club’s official website provided us with some of the most interesting stats and facts registered in the aftermath of Juve’s 2-1 win over Monza.

The Bianconeri managed to win five of their first seven away fixtures of the season for the first time since 2019/20, which happens to be their last Scudetto-winning campaign.

After nodding home the opener, Rabiot raised his tally to 13 in the last two seasons, making him the joint-best scorer among Serie A midfielders during this timeframe alongside Teun Koopmeiners and Felipe Anderson.

The Frenchman delivered a goal and an assist in the same match for the first time since the win over Sassuolo in May 2021.

As the source notes, only 136 seconds separated Carboni’s equalizer and Gatti’s winner in what was a dramatic finish.

After 18 appearances in Serie A, Hans Nicolussi Caviglia provided his first assist in the league. The young midfielder created Rabiot’s opener with a lovely corner kick.

With this goal, Juventus have now scored five goals from corner kicks this season, more than any other side in Serie A.