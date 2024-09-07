Who would have believed that Adrien Rabiot would still be unattached at this stage of the season?

The Frenchman rejected a contract offer worth €7.5 million net per season from Juventus last term, believing he was worth more and could secure a better deal elsewhere.

However, the clubs he expected to show interest have snubbed him, leaving Rabiot as a free agent.

Juventus has since moved on, signing several quality midfielders to strengthen that area of their squad.

But why has Rabiot yet to find a team willing to take a chance on him?

Calciomercato reveals that the midfielder’s high salary expectations might be the main reason. According to the report, Rabiot is demanding €10 million net per season, along with a substantial signing bonus.

Given his age, these demands seem excessive for most clubs, who don’t see it as a wise investment.

Rabiot has previously turned down offers from Saudi Arabia, but if he continues with such high demands, he may ultimately be forced to consider a move there.

Juve FC Says

It is a surprise that Rabiot has still not found a new home, but he will soon realise that his demands are too much to ask.